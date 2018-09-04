Crime
September 4, 2018 4:15 pm

Inmate serving indeterminate sentence at Warkworth Institution dies

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

An inmate died while in custody at Warkworth Institution on Saturday.

The Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the death of an inmate at Warkworth Institution on Saturday.

According to Dave Stephens, acting assistant warden management services, the inmate died in custody of “apparent natural causes” at the medium-security prison about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

He has been identified as John Manuel Santos, 61, who officials say had been serving an indeterminate sentence since Sept. 2, 1994.

READ MORE: Treating inmates diagnosed with FASD

He was sentenced for robbery, sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death/harm.

Next of kin have been notified of Santos’ death, officials said.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances and contact the police and the coroner if required,” stated Stephens.

