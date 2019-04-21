Man dead after kitchen fire in Regent Park low-rise building

Toronto Fire Services say a man is dead following a kitchen fire in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Emergency crews received reports of a fire from a passerby in the area of Gerrard and River streets shortly before 9 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke and flames were visible from the third floor of a low-rise building on River Street.

Firefighters made their way into a building and removed one man from a unit and extinguished a fire in the kitchen.

The man was then handed over to paramedics, given CPR and rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity or age, but did say that he is “middle-aged.”

There is no word on the exact cause of the fire and roads are closed in the area as authorities investigate.

Our @Toronto_Fire Fire Investigations Team is on scene now. The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is responding. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 21, 2019