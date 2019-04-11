Canada
Fire crews on scene after explosion at Scarborough autobody shop

Toronto Fire is on scene of a blaze at a Scarborough autobody shop on Thursday.

Fire crews say a blaze is under control after an explosion at a Scarborough autobody shop overnight Thursday.

Toronto Fire said they were called to the shop near Midland and Lawrence avenues just before 4 a.m. A security guard was on scene and witnessed the first explosion.

Firefighters arrived on scene to visible flames and a strong smell of gasoline. Fire said the back of the building was compromised but that in-house sprinkler system was able to contain the blaze to inside the building.

The fire was deemed under control by 5:20 a.m.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

No injuries have been reported but fire said they have not been able to get into the building to do a search.

The investigation is ongoing.

