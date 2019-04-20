New Brunswick EMO issues advisory to residents along St. John River as some areas evacuate

Rising water levels have forced some New Brunswickers to evacuate, while the province has issued an advisory that citizens along the St. John River should be on high alert for possible flooding.

The province is warning that rainfall, forecast to be between 20 and 40 millimeters overnight into Sunday, combined with snowmelt will enhance the threat of flooding.

New Brunswick says people in areas that have experienced flooding in the past should expect similar or worse conditions.

READ MORE: Canadian Armed Forces ready to assist New Brunswickers in case of flooding

Residents in Maugerville are starting to evacuate #Floodwatch2019 pic.twitter.com/JD6GM2OlH7 — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) April 20, 2019

For the residents of Maugerville, N.B., that means evacuating their homes.

It’s not an unusual process for those in town; those who stayed during last year’s historic floods saw roadways become impassable, forcing individuals to use boats to get around.

Dawn Sharpe, a resident of Maugerville, is staying in a trailer at the Maugerville Community Centre.

The driveway of her home has flooded and the road leading to her home is no longer safe to travel on.

Other communities are still bracing for the floodwaters to begin. The provincial government says the following communities should remain on high alert:

Saint-François-de-Madawaska

Clair/Fort Kent

Baker-Brook

Saint-Hilaire

Edmundston

Iroquois

Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

Saint-Léonard

Fredericton

Maugerville

Jemseg

Grand Lake

Sheffield/Lakeville Corner

Oak Point

Quispamsis/Saint John

WATCH: Combined rain and mild weather escalates flood danger in Eastern Canada

“Residents intending to relocate from their residences should be finalizing arrangements,” the advisory issued by the New Brunswick government reads.

“Flood waters may rise quickly limiting access and making evacuation more difficult by increasing risks to those involved.”

Residents in dire circumstances can also register with the Red Cross if they are in need of assistance.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) continues to monitor other watercourses and may issue advisories for more communities if necessary.

READ MORE: Heavy rain and rapid snow melt could cause significant flooding in New Brunswick

A request for federal assistance from the New Brunswick government has been accepted and the Canadian Armed Forces are ready to offer help if needed.

The province says the armed forces are performing reconnaissance and planning activities to determine where their assistance could be required.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sean French says the Armed Forces is in Fredericton to help at the request of the provincial government. They will have 120 Immediate Reaction Unit (IRU) troops deployed locally. #Fredericton #FloodWatch2019 pic.twitter.com/u0EY7orYQ4 — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) April 20, 2019

Lt.-Col. Sean French said at a press conference on Saturday that 120 troops will be deployed to the area. They’ll follow the orders of EMO and are currently assisting with sandbagging efforts.