Canadian Armed Forces ready to assist New Brunswickers in case of flooding

The Canadian Armed Forces are ready to assist New Brunswickers ahead of possible spring flooding, the provincial government announced late on Friday evening.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs had a conversation with Justin Trudeau about federal assistance ahead of the flood conditions forecast for the Saint John River Valley.

“The Prime Minister offered his support including the assistance of Canadian Armed Forces as needed and required,” Higgs said in a press release.

“I know New Brunswickers are doing all they can to prepare for the flood. They should continue taking action to prepare for the flood as government does all it can to support them.”

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) met with representatives of the Canadian Armed Forces on Friday evening.

The province is encouraging those living in affected areas to take necessary action to protect themselves and pay attention warnings issued by New Brunswick EMO.

Flooding is forecast for multiple communities between Saint-François-de-Madawaska and Saint John as heavy rain and rapid snowmelt contribute to rising water levels.

The latest forecast for the Saint John River valley can be found on the province’s river watch website.

If New Brunswickers are in need of sand and sandbags, the province has depot locations listed on its website.