Toronto man arrested after allegedly fleeing to Asia after 2018 hit-and-run: sources

Police sources tell Global News a Toronto man has been arrested after he allegedly fled to Asia after being named a suspect in a 2018 Scarborough hit-and-run.

Marc Laurin, 30, was arrested Friday night around 11 p.m. at Pearson International Airport as he walked off a plane from Taipei, Taiwan.

In August 2018, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Laurin, a Toronto resident, after a 71-year-old motorcyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle at Brimorton Drive and Bellamy Road North.

At the time, police said the driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene and fled on foot.

Police said Laurin was wanted for failing to stop after a collision, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and being unlawfully at large.

Sources tell Global News that Laurin allegedly travelled to the Philippines in late August after the collision and spent time travelling around Asia over the past eight months.

Sometime over the past few days, however, his passport expired and border officials put him on a plane back to Canada and notified police.

Laurin is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Saturday morning for a bail hearing.

-With files from Alana MacLeod

