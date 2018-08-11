Crime
Toronto police searching for 29-year-old man in Scarborough hit and run

A 71-year-old has died after his motorcycle was struck in an alleged hit-and-run in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Toronto police say they are searching for a man after a fatal collision Friday night in Scarborough.

Police said they were called to the area of Brimorton Drive and Bellamy Road with reports that a vehicle had struck a motorcycle.

Officers said a 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle westbound on Brimorton Drive when he was struck by a Dodge Challenger truck travelling northbound on Bellamy Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

Police said they have identified the driver of the truck as Marc Laurin, 29, of Toronto. He is wanted for failing to stop after a collision, dangerous operation of vehicle causing death and being unlawfully at large.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

