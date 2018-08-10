Motorcyclist dead after alleged hit-and-run in Scarborough
Toronto police say a male motorcyclist has died after an alleged hit-and-run in Scarborough on Friday evening.
Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Bellamy Road North and Brimorton Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, before 9 p.m. with reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
A police spokesperson told Global News nearby residents attempted to perform CPR on the victim.
Toronto Paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene.
The Toronto police traffic services unit was called in to take over the investigation.
Officers closed nearby roads to gather evidence.
As of late Friday evening, a description of the suspect vehicle wasn’t released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.