August 10, 2018 10:07 pm

Motorcyclist dead after alleged hit-and-run in Scarborough

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist has died after a collision in Scarborough Friday evening.

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist has died after an alleged hit-and-run in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Bellamy Road North and Brimorton Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, before 9 p.m. with reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

A police spokesperson told Global News nearby residents attempted to perform CPR on the victim.

Toronto Paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene.

The Toronto police traffic services unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Officers closed nearby roads to gather evidence.

As of late Friday evening, a description of the suspect vehicle wasn’t released.

Global News