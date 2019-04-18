Kelowna RCMP say phone call led to arrest of three ‘suspicious’ residents

Three Kelowna residents were apprehended on Wednesday, with local police crediting a member of the public for their arrests.

Police say a concerned man alerted them to an apparently suspicious incident — a car, and three people inside it, driving along the 700 block of Academy Way.

READ MORE: Halton police arrest three people after ‘drug deal went wrong’

Police say shortly after receiving the call at 5:17 p.m., they located the vehicle and subsequently took three adult males into custody without any incident. A number of items, which police say could have been used as weapons, were reportedly seized.

“Our frontline officers became very concerned when they learned that the vehicle occupants had seemingly taken steps to conceal their identity and obstruct their vehicle’s licence plate,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 29, 2019): Winnipeg police arrest suspect with ‘suspicious item’

“As a result of further investigation, RCMP have reason to believe that the three suspects had been prepared to carry out a criminal offence.”

Kelowna RCMP say a West Kelowna resident, 18, plus two Kelowna residents, 18 and 20, were held in custody overnight and were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.