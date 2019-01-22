Man in life-threatening condition following northwest Calgary assault

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted early Tuesday morning.
Police said they were called to the 15 Street and Kensington Road N.W. area at around 12 a.m. and found a man with a serious head injury.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Police said no one is in custody in relation to the incident and the investigation continues.
