Man in life-threatening condition following northwest Calgary assault

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 15 Street and Kensington Road N.W. area at around 12 a.m. and found a man with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police said no one is in custody in relation to the incident and the investigation continues.

With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor

