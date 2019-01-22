Crime
January 22, 2019 8:01 am

Man in life-threatening condition following northwest Calgary assault

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police are investigating a serious assault that left a man in life-threatening condition early Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 15 Street and Kensington Road N.W. area at around 12 a.m. and found a man with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police said no one is in custody in relation to the incident and the investigation continues.

With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor

