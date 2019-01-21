Crime
Calgary man attacked on LRT platform, suspect in custody: police

A man was taken to the hospital after being attacked on a downtown Calgary LRT platform on Sunday night, police said.

A man is in hospital after being attacked at a CTrain platform in downtown Calgary on Sunday night.

Police said an altercation broke out before 12 a.m. along the LRT lines by 6 Street and 7 Avenue S.W.

The victim was knocked unconscious after suffering a knife wound to the back of the head, police said.

He was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Officers arrested a suspect and charges are pending, police said.

