Calgary man attacked on LRT platform, suspect in custody: police
A man is in hospital after being attacked at a CTrain platform in downtown Calgary on Sunday night.
Police said an altercation broke out before 12 a.m. along the LRT lines by 6 Street and 7 Avenue S.W.
The victim was knocked unconscious after suffering a knife wound to the back of the head, police said.
He was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Officers arrested a suspect and charges are pending, police said.
— With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor
