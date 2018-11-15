1 dead in CTrain collision in southwest Calgary

A person was killed in a collision with a CTrain in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening.

EMS said paramedics were called to the Heritage LRT station at about 6 p.m.

The person was completely under the train when emergency officials arrived at the scene, EMS said.

Red Line CTrain service was shut down in both directions as of about 6 p.m., according to tweets from Calgary Transit.

#CTRiders UPDATE: #RedLine trains are not running between Heritage Station in both directions due to an incident. Please catch a shuttle bus at 39 Ave Station and Southland Station. Trains are approx. 15 mins behind schedule. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dhW48Qhjvb — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) November 16, 2018

Shuttle buses were being sent to the 39 Avenue and Southland stations to pick up transit users. Calgary Transit also said trains on the Red Line were running about 15 minutes behind schedule.