Alberta RCMP investigate after body discovered on Highway 1 near Canmore

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Canmore are asking for the public’s help after a body was discovered on Highway 1 (Trans-Canada Highway) about 100 kilometres west of Calgary on Monday.

The Mounties said they got a call from a passing motorist just before 12:30 a.m. Monday who reported discovering a body on the highway between exits 86 and 89 into the community.

Officers discovered a 24-year-old man from Canmore who was declared dead at the scene. Police haven’t released his name.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving along Highway 1 between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday, and who has dashcam video of the area or saw anything that may be of interest to police, to give Canmore RCMP a call at 403-678-5519.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips), which is available through your app store.

Story continues below advertisement