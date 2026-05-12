Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Alberta RCMP investigate after body discovered on Highway 1 near Canmore

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 1:18 pm
1 min read
Canmore RCMP are asking for the public's help investigating the discovery of a body on Highway 1 early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Canmore RCMP are asking for the public's help investigating the discovery of a body on Highway 1 early Monday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Canmore are asking for the public’s help after a body was discovered on Highway 1 (Trans-Canada Highway) about 100 kilometres west of Calgary on Monday.

The Mounties said they got a call from a passing motorist just before 12:30 a.m. Monday who reported discovering a body on the highway between exits 86 and 89 into the community.

Officers discovered a 24-year-old man from Canmore who was declared dead at the scene. Police haven’t released his name.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving along Highway 1 between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday, and who has dashcam video of the area or saw anything that may be of interest to police, to give Canmore RCMP a call at 403-678-5519.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips), which is available through your app store.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'American tourist dies after jumping into Johnston Canyon in Banff National Park'
American tourist dies after jumping into Johnston Canyon in Banff National Park

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices