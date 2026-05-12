Alberta RCMP investigate after body discovered on Highway 1 near Canmore

RCMP in Canmore are asking for the public’s help after a body was discovered on Highway 1 (Trans-Canada Highway) about 100 kilometres west of Calgary on Monday.
The Mounties said they got a call from a passing motorist just before 12:30 a.m. Monday who reported discovering a body on the highway between exits 86 and 89 into the community.
Officers discovered a 24-year-old man from Canmore who was declared dead at the scene. Police haven’t released his name.
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Investigators are asking anyone who was driving along Highway 1 between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday, and who has dashcam video of the area or saw anything that may be of interest to police, to give Canmore RCMP a call at 403-678-5519.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips), which is available through your app store.
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