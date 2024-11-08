‘The Boss’ reminds Canmore residents to remain bear aware

Send this page to someone via email

Bow Valley residents were excited hearing ‘The Boss’ was in town this week ahead of his upcoming concert in Calgary. But instead of the famous rock star, it was actually an adult male grizzly bear of the same name, who decided to come by for a snack.

Making his way from Harvie Heights, down into Canmore Nick De Ruyter, program director with Wildsmart said his stroll was uneventful.

“He doesn’t really care about other people,” chuckled Ruyter. “He just totally did his own thing. He was never aggressive and was just cruising around.”

Other Bow Valley residents, like Howard Hepburn, agree.

“He’s got a reputation, but he’s a good bear,” Hepburn said. “He doesn’t generally get into trouble, however if people are careless or don’t take precautions, then, you know, incidents can happen.”

But it could have been trouble for The Boss if residents weren’t careful.

“Don’t leave pumpkins sitting out, don’t leave pet food, greasy barbecues, garbage, compost,” said Ruyter. “All those things could attract a bear into town and get into trouble, and they’re all under our control as residents. So we as a community need to step up and do better, and keep those bears out of trouble.”

Canmore protective services manager Caitlin Miller told Global News the town has strict residential and commercial bylaws in order to mitigate interactions between people in wildlife, but for those who don’t follow them bylaw officers act quick.

“We have pretty steep fines for having a dog off leash, for having fruit on trees, and for feeding wildlife,” Miller explained. “So if a bear does access the fruit on your tree? That fine starts at a thousand dollars.”

When wildlife officials get the call about bears coming into town, there is a extensive list of protocols they must follow.

“Little things like closing areas, removing the attractants, these are all the first steps that they take,” Ruyter said. “Trapping and moving or euthanizing a bear is the very last resort.”

If you spot dangerous wildlife in the Bow Valley, you are asked to call Fish & Wildlife 1(800)642-3800 or (403) 591-7755.

