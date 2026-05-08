Missing hiker found dead after suspected bear attack in Montana’s Glacier park

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The body of a hiker reported missing in Montana’s Glacier National Park was discovered Wednesday and authorities believe the death may be the park’s first fatal bear attack since 1998.

The National Park Service said Thursday that the hiker’s injuries “are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter.”

“The victim was located about 2.5 miles up the Mt. Brown Trail approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area with downed timber,” the National Park Service said in a press release.

“The National Park Service is withholding the identity of the victim until 72 hours after next-of-kin notification,” it added.

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Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns, the National Park Service said.

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The investigation into the death of the missing hiker remains ongoing and the section of the trial where the incident occurred has been temporarily closed.

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“Park staff are working to determine next steps based on field assessments and wildlife behaviour monitoring and visitors are reminded to stay off closed trails, according to the press release.

View image in full screen Glacier National Park map indicating closed trails and areas after a suspected bear attack. National Park Service/U.S. Department of the Interior

The last human fatality caused by a bear occurred in 1998 in the Two Medicine Valley, while the last time a bear injured a human was in August 2025, according to the National Park Service.

The August 2025 incident occurred when a 34-year-old female was at Lake Janet in Glacier National Park. She was injured when a brown-coloured bear with two cubs charged out of the brush toward her, according to authorities.

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“The woman dove off the trail, while covering her head. The bear swiped at her, injuring her shoulder and arm. As this was happening, her hiking partner deployed bear spray, causing the bear to immediately run away,” the news release said.

The entire incident lasted less than 30 seconds. The two hikers then continued toward the Lake Janet Wilderness Campground, where they found other hikers who helped send an SOS to park dispatch.

Earlier this week, two hikers were injured in a bear attack on a trail in Yellowstone National Park.

On Monday afternoon, two people in the Mystic Falls area of the park were attacked by “one or more” bears near the Old Faithful geyser, according to a statement on the park’s website.

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National Park Service emergency services responded to the incident, which remains under investigation, it said.

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This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2026, according to the park.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman