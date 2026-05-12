Bear attack leaves man dead in northern Saskatchewan

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A 25-year-old man was fatally attacked by a bear in northeastern Saskatchewan on Friday, according to the province’s Ministry of Community Safety.

Following the attack in Points North, the province says the bear was euthanized. Its body was then transported hundreds of kilometres south to a Saskatoon veterinary college, where the bear will be subject to a necropsy – a post-mortem exam.

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“The investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information available at this time,” the ministry said in a statement for Global News.

A wildlife human attack response team and conservation officer services are investigating the attack, alongside RCMP and the provincial coroners service, it added.

The ministry offered condolences to the man’s family.

It is also reminding those living in communities frequented by bears to be mindful, keep a distance and avoid interacting with the animals as much as possible.

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In addition, Parks Canada recommends keeping an eye out for signs that a bear has passed, such as droppings, turned-over rocks and torn-up logs, as well as trekking in groups.

“If you have an encounter with a bear, call the Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line,” the ministry said.