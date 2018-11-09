Crime
November 9, 2018 2:56 pm

Woman pushed onto CTrain tracks in ‘random’ attack; suspect charged

By Online journalist  Global News

A four-car CTrain is shown in this photo from the Calgary Transit Twitter account.

Twitter / @CalgaryTransit
A A

Calgary police have charged a woman with attempted murder after another woman was pushed onto CTrain tracks Thursday.

Police said at around 2:30 p.m. a man and a woman were waiting on the east side of the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain platform.

“As a train was arriving at the station, the suspect allegedly approached the woman in her 60s from behind and pushed her onto the train tracks,” police said in a news release Friday.

The train was able to stop in time, police said.

READ MORE: Calgary police search for suspect in hate-motivated crime against transgender woman

The suspect was taken into custody by a Calgary Transit Peace Officer.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the incident was “random and unprovoked.”

Stephanie Favel, 35, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and breach of probation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Transit
Crime
CTrain
ctrain crime
Random Ctrain attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News