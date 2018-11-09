Woman pushed onto CTrain tracks in ‘random’ attack; suspect charged
Calgary police have charged a woman with attempted murder after another woman was pushed onto CTrain tracks Thursday.
Police said at around 2:30 p.m. a man and a woman were waiting on the east side of the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain platform.
“As a train was arriving at the station, the suspect allegedly approached the woman in her 60s from behind and pushed her onto the train tracks,” police said in a news release Friday.
The train was able to stop in time, police said.
READ MORE: Calgary police search for suspect in hate-motivated crime against transgender woman
The suspect was taken into custody by a Calgary Transit Peace Officer.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say the incident was “random and unprovoked.”
Stephanie Favel, 35, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and breach of probation.
