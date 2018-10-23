Man suffers life-threatening injuries in CTrain collision

A man was rushed to hospital after being struck by a CTrain on Tuesday afternoon in the city’s northeast.

EMS said the man suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision which happened near the Marlborough Station.

Calgary Transit tweeted at about 2 p.m. that trains would not be going between Marlborough and Franklin stations.

Riders could catch replacement shuttles at the bus loop at the Franklin Station or at the Marlborough and Rundle stations.

Calgary police are investigating the collision.