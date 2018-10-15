Man killed in CTrain collision at Erlton Station

A man was killed after a collision with a CTrain in southeast Calgary on Monday.

According to EMS, an adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a call came in at 1:20 p.m. for reports that a train collided with a pedestrian as it was approaching the platform.

Calgary Transit tweeted that Red Line trains were not going through Erlton Station and that shuttle buses would be taking passengers between City Hall and 39 Avenue stations.

#CTRiders #RedLine Due to an accident CTrains are not going through Erlton Station. Shuttle buses are in affect. Shuttle Buses will connect you from City Hall stn to 39 Ave station. pic.twitter.com/QawluDPy3K — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) October 15, 2018

A six-year-old girl was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a CTrain near the Somerset-Bridlewood LRT Station.