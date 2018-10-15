Traffic
4:13 pm

Man killed in CTrain collision at Erlton Station

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency responders on the scene of a fatal CTrain collision at the Erlton LRT Station on Monday, Oct. 15.

Global News
A man was killed after a collision with a CTrain in southeast Calgary on Monday.

According to EMS, an adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a call came in at 1:20 p.m. for reports that a train collided with a pedestrian as it was approaching the platform.

Passengers being removed from train cars after a CTrain collided with a pedestrian at the Erlton LRT Station on Monday, Oct. 15.

Global News

Calgary Transit tweeted that Red Line trains were not going through Erlton Station and that shuttle buses would be taking passengers between City Hall and 39 Avenue stations.

A six-year-old girl was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a CTrain near the Somerset-Bridlewood LRT Station.

