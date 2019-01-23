Crime
January 23, 2019 8:30 am
Updated: January 23, 2019 8:48 am

Calgary police secure Sienna Hills wooded area in suspicious death investigation

By Online journalist  Global News

Global News Morning Calgary's Doug Vaessen is at a police scene in the city's southwest that police sources say may be related to a suspicious death investigation.

A wooded area around Richmond Road and Westhills Way SW near the Westhills Towne Centre has been cordoned off by police — part of the investigation into Tuesday’s suspicious death, Calgary police sources say.

Police told Global News they were called to the area at around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, and that they are holding the scene so it can be investigated in the daylight.

There is no danger to the public at this time, police said.

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man died in the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound in an alleyway in the 15 Street and Kensington Road NW area.

Calgary police said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation and they do not have any suspects at this time.

— With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor

