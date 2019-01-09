Crime
January 9, 2019
Updated: January 9, 2019 7:14 pm

Calgary police homicide unit investigating death in northwest home

Heide Pearson

Police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Calgary on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to investigate a death inside a home on Edgepark Way N.W. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police could not provide more details on the death or the investigation as of 5 p.m., but confirmed the homicide unit had taken over the investigation.

More to come.

 

