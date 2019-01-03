Calgary police looking to ID vehicle linked to 2018 Panorama Hills homicide

Calgary police are looking for a vehicle they say is connected to a December 2018 homicide in the northwest community of Panorama Hills.

On Dec. 17, 2018, police were called to a shooting in the 100-block of Panamount Villas N.W.

They found a man suffering critical, life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Roy Chi Yan Mac. Police told Global News he died of gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting but said it’s believed it was a targeted attack.

Police describe the vehicle as a dark coloured, 2013 to 2018 model Dodge Ram 1500 Sport crew cab truck with dark wheels or rims.

“It is alleged that the suspects arrived in the vehicle prior to the victim returning home and that they then fled the scene in the vehicle after the shooting,” a police news release said Thursday. “It is also believed that the suspect vehicle may have been in the area earlier in the day.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477

With files from Global News’ Heide Pearson

