2nd-degree-murder charges laid in 2017 Calgary homicide investigation

Calgary police have charged two men with second-degree murder in the 2017 homicide of Adam Young.

Young, 35, was last seen on Nov. 20, 2017 in southeast Calgary. Police pleaded for information in the man’s disappearance, to no avail.

Information gathered over the course of the investigation determined “there was a strong probability of foul play,” police said. His disappearance then turned into a homicide investigation.

In October of this year, police conducted a 10-day search at a rural property south of the city, near Aldersyde, Alta.

The search involved specialized units and exhaustive grid searches. At the time, police would not say what, if anything, they found.

On Wednesday, police said in a media release that evidence collected from the property, along with additional search warrants executed in Calgary, led to the charges.

Jeffrey Ryan Brady, 34, and Robert Floyd Cudney, 39, both of Calgary, have been charged with second-degree murder, police said Wednesday.

Calgary police are scheduled to speak about the investigation at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

