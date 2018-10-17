Calgary police investigate incident near Aldersyde

Calgary police confirmed Wednesday they are investigating an incident near Aldersyde.
Police have been at an acreage east of Highway 2 at 338 Avenue and 112 Street S.E. since Tuesday.
The RCMP are supporting them in the investigation.
Police said they will be releasing more details later Wednesday.
— More to come
