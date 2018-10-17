Crime
October 17, 2018 9:21 am

Calgary police investigate incident near Aldersyde

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police confirmed Wednesday they are investigating an incident near Aldersyde.

Police have been at an acreage east of Highway 2 at 338 Avenue and 112 Street S.E. since Tuesday.

The RCMP are supporting them in the investigation.

Police said they will be releasing more details later Wednesday.

— More to come

