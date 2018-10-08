Police search for assault suspect in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are searching for a suspect thought to be involved in a serious assault Monday morning.

At around 2:55 a.m., EMS said a man was found in medical distress at the intersection of 52 Street and 32 Avenue Northeast.

He was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Global News photos from about 11:45 a.m. Monday show Calgary police officers investigating the area around the LRT line near McKnight-Westwinds Station.

More to come…