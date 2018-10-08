Police search for assault suspect in northeast Calgary
A A
Calgary police are searching for a suspect thought to be involved in a serious assault Monday morning.
At around 2:55 a.m., EMS said a man was found in medical distress at the intersection of 52 Street and 32 Avenue Northeast.
READ MORE: Assault in southeast Calgary leaves man with life-threatening injuries
He was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, EMS said.
Global News photos from about 11:45 a.m. Monday show Calgary police officers investigating the area around the LRT line near McKnight-Westwinds Station.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.