Crime

12 dogs seized from home in Thames Centre, Ont., owner charged

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 5, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
A resident of Thames Centre, Ont., is facing charges following an OPP investigation into reports of aggressive dogs.

Police say officers searched a home on Marion Street Saturday and seized 12 dogs. No injuries were reported.

A 63-year-old is charged with failure to exercise reasonable precautions to prevent dogs behaving in a menacing manner and failure to prevent biting or attacking a person or domestic animal.

The person is set to appear in court on June 17.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: '31 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation'
31 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation
