12 dogs seized from home in Thames Centre, Ont., owner charged

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A resident of Thames Centre, Ont., is facing charges following an OPP investigation into reports of aggressive dogs.

Police say officers searched a home on Marion Street Saturday and seized 12 dogs. No injuries were reported.

A 63-year-old is charged with failure to exercise reasonable precautions to prevent dogs behaving in a menacing manner and failure to prevent biting or attacking a person or domestic animal.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The person is set to appear in court on June 17.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).