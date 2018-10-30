‘It’s been hell’: Mother of Calgary murder victim Adam Young desperate for answers

As Calgary homicide detectives continue to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Adam Young, his mother is making a plea for answers in the case.

Police believe Young was murdered.

The 35-year-old was last seen on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 in southeast Calgary.

“It’s been hell,” Young’s mother Cheryl told Global News. “I keep hoping that maybe he will walk through the door and that never happens.

“I’ve lost my heart, I’ve lost my best friend. And that’s really hard to deal with.”

For 10 days, investigators searched a rural property south of Calgary near Aldersyde.

It was a massive operation that included specialized units and exhaustive grid searches.

Police confirm they finished searching the property Oct. 25, but won’t say what, if anything, they found.

“When they’re looking on an acreage to try to find him, that just made my stomach sick,” Cheryl said.

With extensive tattoo art on most of his body, Cheryl said he loved to show off new ink and wanted to be a tattoo artist.

She said her son had struggled with addictions issues and had been in and out of jail.

“He made some bad choices in life,” Cheryl said.

She said she struggles with the unknown and hopes whoever is responsible for her son’s death will come clean with police.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.