January 18, 2019 9:03 am

Calgary police investigating smash and grabs at local Walmarts

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH: Calgary police are looking into two alleged smash-and-grab robberies at Walmart stores in Calgary.

Calgary police say officers are investigating a pair of brazen Walmart smash and grab robberies that occurred hours apart.

According to police, four young men went into the Walmart at Macleod Trail and Southland Drive on Thursday night and smashed some display cases.

A number of phones were allegedly stolen in the incident, and the men fled in a dark-coloured sedan, police said.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, another smash-and-grab incident was reported at a Walmart on East Hills Boulevard in the city’s southeast.

Police said that just before 9 a.m., four people smashed some glass cases and made off with electronics.

The suspects took off in a four-door sedan, according to police.

Officers are investigating the two incidents and are looking at surveillance video.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.

—With files from Global News’ Shauna Smith Duncan

 

