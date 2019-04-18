Halton police arrest three people after ‘drug deal went wrong’

Halton police say they have arrested three people after a drug deal went wrong.

READ MORE: Halton Police issue warning about ‘Assassins’ game

Police say an 18-year-old man met three suspects last Friday in a forested area near Fourth and Lower Base lines in Oakville to settle a marijuana drug debt.

However, during the transaction, police say the victim was assaulted by the suspects with a baton and punched in the face before he was robbed of his basketball shoes, backpack and jacket.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Woman dead after fire at assisted living apartment building in Oakville

A 19-year-old man, and two 17-year-olds, all from Milton, are now facing charges.