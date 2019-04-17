Halton Police issue warning about ‘Assassins’ game

A game involving young people in Oakville has resulted in a warning from Halton Police.

Police say they are aware of an ongoing game taking place in Oakville called ‘Assassins.’

It involves high school students hunting or “assassinating” one another with water or Nerf-style guns.

However, police say since the assassinations involve toy guns that look like the real thing, they are causing some concerned citizens to contact police.

Police are discouraging young people from participating in this game, in order to ensure their safety and avoid a visit by officers.

