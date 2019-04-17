Canada
April 17, 2019 2:55 pm
Updated: April 17, 2019 2:56 pm

Halton Police issue warning about ‘Assassins’ game

By News Anchor  Global News

Halton Police say the "assassinations" often take place off school property, in public, and during the daytime, causing some concerned citizens to contact police, since some of the toy guns being used look like real ones.

Global News File
A A

A game involving young people in Oakville has resulted in a warning from Halton Police.

READ MORE: Burlington man arrested for alleged false 911 call about woman being shot

Police say they are aware of an ongoing game taking place in Oakville called ‘Assassins.’

It involves high school students hunting or “assassinating” one another with water or Nerf-style guns.

However, police say since the assassinations involve toy guns that look like the real thing, they are causing some concerned citizens to contact police.

READ MORE: Halton police catch alleged car thief thanks to DNA evidence on beer can

Police are discouraging young people from participating in this game, in order to ensure their safety and avoid a visit by officers.
Report an error
Assassinations
assassins
Firearms
game
Gun
Halton
HamOnt
Oakville
Play
Police
Safety
Toy
Warning

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.