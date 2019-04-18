Two men face drug charges following vehicle stop in Bradford: police

Two men are facing drug charges after an officer seized suspected crack cocaine at a vehicle stop in Bradford on Tuesday night, South Simcoe police say.

One 29-year-old man with no fixed address was charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking, officers say, while another 31-year-old Keswick man was charged with drug possession.

The vehicle was parked in a fire route area of a parking lot at a Holland Street West apartment building around 11 p.m., police say, and after the officer spoke to the two people in the vehicle, he saw drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation led to the officer discovering the drugs, police add.

According to officers, the accused were released with future court dates.

