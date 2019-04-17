New bylaw to ban smoking and vaping on Orillia municipal property

A new bylaw that will go into effect May 15 will ban smoking and vaping tobacco and cannabis on Orillia city property, a press release issued by the city says.

According to the release, smoking and vaping will be prohibited on all municipal properties, including city parks, trails, beaches, parking lots, docks, piers and properties that are leased from the city. Smoking or vaping will also be banned on or within vehicles and boats on property that is owned or leased by the city, including parking lots.

“With the legalization of recreational cannabis and the negative effects of smoking and vaping, council wanted to create public spaces that were smoke and vape free,” Orillia mayor Steve Clarke said in the release.

“We sought to strike a balance between opting in to the sale of recreational cannabis in Orillia, while also being respectful that people may not want it used in public spaces.”

Council approved the following smoking and vaping location exemptions:

Any portion of a highway, including sidewalks

A vessel that has sleeping, cooking and toilet facilities and is moored within any city-owned or leased body of water

A campsite within a park, if the site has been city-approved in relation to a specific event

The current designated smoking area at the city-owned Nordia property and the Stephen Leacock Museum during special events, subject to having a smoking permit issued by Orillia’s parks, recreation and culture department

Individuals who are allowed to carry cannabis for medical purposes and can provide documentation are also exempt from the new law.

“The City of Orillia is hiring a part-time municipal bylaw enforcement officer to assist with enforcement of the bylaw and will be erecting new signage throughout the city to advise people which properties will be smoke and vape free,” Orillia’s legislative services manager Shawn Crawford said in the release.

“These costs are being subsidized through provincial funding.”

Those who witness smoking or vaping in a prohibited area can contact the city’s bylaw office at 705-325-2313 or email by-law@orillia.ca, the release adds.