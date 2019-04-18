Fleetwood Mac reschedules Canadian shows — here are the dates

After postponing the remainder of its North American tour dates earlier this month, Fleetwood Mac has announced the rescheduled shows.

Seven out of the eight affected dates have been pushed back until the fall, including the five Canadian shows: Quebec City, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.

The tour was ultimately postponed as a result of singer Stevie Nicks‘ health. The leading lady caught the flu ahead of a performance scheduled in Boston.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour,” said drummer Mick Fleetwood, “but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges.”

“The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend,” he added, “and we look forward to getting back out on the road. So we apologize to the fans.”

Tickets already purchased for the ‘An Evening with Fleetwood Mac’ tour will be honoured for the newly scheduled dates.

Unfortunately for some fans, however, Fleetwood Mac’s performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 2 was cancelled altogether, as the festival will not be rescheduled.

Instead, Widespread Panic will be taking the band’s place.

The Rolling Stones were initially set to perform the festival but frontman Mick Jagger‘s recent heart valve replacement surgery put him out of commission temporarily and forced the band to cancel.

The Stones passed the torch to Fleetwood Mac and now it seems they’ve had to do the same thing for Widespread Panic.

Tickets and additional details can be found through the official Fleetwood Mac website.

Rescheduled 2019 Fleetwood Mac shows

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

Oct. 28 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 30 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron

Nov. 1 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 3 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 7 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

Nov. 10 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 12 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

