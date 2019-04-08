Fleetwood Mac postpones Winnipeg concert

Fleetwood Mac has postponed their Winnipeg show this week. Stevie Nicks, vocalist of the band, has the flu.

The band was scheduled to play Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

Fleetwood Mac’s management said in a written statement Monday they decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour due to Nicks’ health. The band is expected to perform in Winnipeg in October or November this year instead.

READ MORE: Fleetwood Mac postpones Alberta shows due to illness

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling,” said Mick Fleetwood in a statement sent to media.

Live Nation Entertainment said ticket holders will be advised of new dates soon, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

WATCH: Dwayne Gretzky performs a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain