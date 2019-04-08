Fleetwood Mac postpones Alberta shows due to illness

Albertans looking forward to seeing Fleetwood Mac live in concert later this month will have to wait a bit longer to see them perform.

Shows planned for Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday, April 13 and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Monday, April 15 have been postponed as Stevie Nicks has the flu.

The band cancelled four shows in total, including one in Toronto on Monday and Winnipeg on Thursday.

1/3 The Fleetwood Mac shows at @bellmtsplace on Apr. 11, @RogersPlace on Apr. 13 and @YYCSaddledome on Apr. 15 have been postponed. As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu… pic.twitter.com/0PsdQtenfr — Live Nation W Canada (@livenationwest) April 8, 2019

Ticket holders will be notified of new concert dates, or they will be able to get refunds at their point of purchase, Live Nation said Monday.

This marks the second time that Calgary and Edmonton concert-goers have learned the show they purchased tickets to have been rescheduled; both performances were originally supposed to be in November, but the band cancelled due to illness.

READ MORE: Lindsey Buckingham suffers vocal-cord injury during surgery

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges,” Mick Fleetwood said in a release posted online. “The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road.”

“We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”