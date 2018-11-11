Entertainment
November 11, 2018 1:14 pm

Illness forces Fleetwood Mac to reschedule Alberta concerts at last minute

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac in New York. .

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Just hours before they were set to perform at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday, news spread that Fleetwood Mac had been forced to reschedule its Alberta concerts this week because a band member became ill.

The veteran rock band, best known for hits from the 1970s and 1980s like “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way,” was also scheduled to take the stage at the Saddledome in Calgary on Monday.

“Ticketholders should retain their ticket for new dates scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Edmonton… and Monday, April 15, 2019 in Calgary,” Rogers Place said in a news release posted on its website.

Fleetwood Mac’s current tour schedule sees them tour through much of North America until mid-April and then head to Europe for three dates.

