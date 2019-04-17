Driver killed after his truck slams into house in west Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning and are trying to determine whether the collision or a medical condition led to the death.

It happened at about 7:40 a.m. near 116B Avenue and 136 Street.

It was reported to officers that a Chevrolet Silverado truck was heading west on 116B Avenue when it went through the “T” intersection at 136 Street and struck a house.

“EMS responded, treated and transported the 70-year-old male driver of the truck to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced deceased,” EPS said in a news release.

No one else was injured, police said.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this crash but police continue to investigate the cause.

“It is unknown at this time whether the 70-year-old man died from injuries incurred as a result of the collision or whether his death was the result of a medical episode,” EPS said.