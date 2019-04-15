Vehicle slams into central Edmonton apartment building, power pole

Police said a man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and an apartment building in central Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the area of 110 Avenue and 84 Street. An investigation is underway and police said they are looking into whether alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Police said nobody was injured but the suspect was being assessed for possible injuries. They also said traffic had not been impacted by the crash.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said two of its crews were at the scene to help police. They said firefighters were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. after receiving reports of a pickup truck that may have hit numerous buildings.

Related Elderly woman struck by vehicle at Edmonton KFC passes away