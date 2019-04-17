View Full Results
Canada
April 17, 2019 12:30 pm

Alcohol possible factor in crash on Saskatchewan highway

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Alcohol may be a factor in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 793 near Victoire, Sask., that sent seven people to hospital on April 16, 2019.

Big River RCMP believe alcohol is a factor in a Saskatchewan crash that sent seven people to hospital.

The collision between two vehicles happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 793 east of Victoire.

Three people in one vehicle and four in the second vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One person was later transported to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS for treatment of what police said were more serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges have yet to be laid as police continue to investigate.

Victoire is roughly 170 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

