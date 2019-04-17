Alcohol possible factor in crash on Saskatchewan highway
Big River RCMP believe alcohol is a factor in a Saskatchewan crash that sent seven people to hospital.
The collision between two vehicles happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 793 east of Victoire.
READ MORE: Man dead after pedestrian collision near Saskatchewan First Nation
Three people in one vehicle and four in the second vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
One person was later transported to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS for treatment of what police said were more serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Impaired driver sentenced for head-on crash on Saskatoon’s Traffic Bridge
Charges have yet to be laid as police continue to investigate.
Victoire is roughly 170 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.