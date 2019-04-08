Man in critical condition after high-speed crash in Saskatoon

Two people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after a high-speed crash in Saskatoon.

Police said a car was travelling at a high rate of speed Sunday morning on Taylor Street when the driver lost control at Heritage Lane.

READ MORE: Vehicle clocked at 112 km/h on McKercher Drive in Saskatoon

The car hit a curb and then crashed into a tree, police said.

One person was ejected from the car, and a second person had to be extracted.

A 20-year-old man was rushed to Royal University Hospital in critical condition. A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

READ MORE: Boy struck by vehicle in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood

There is no update on their conditions.

Saskatoon police continue to investigate.