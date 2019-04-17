Crime
April 17, 2019 12:39 pm
Updated: April 18, 2019 11:22 am

18-year-old from Severn Township found: Bracebridge OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Bracebridge OPP have found 18-year-old Nathan Fox who was reported missing earlier this week.

Police Handout
A A

An 18-year-old Severn Township male who was reported missing earlier this week has been found and safely returned home, Bracebridge OPP say.

Nathan Fox was last seen at his place of work in Gravenhurst on Tuesday evening, police say, but when one of his family members arrived to pick him up after his shift on Edward Street, he wasn’t there.

Bracebridge officers say Fox is described as being 5′ 6″, 130 lbs, with short brown hair, a slim build, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes, OPP adds.

