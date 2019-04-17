18-year-old from Severn Township found: Bracebridge OPP

An 18-year-old Severn Township male who was reported missing earlier this week has been found and safely returned home, Bracebridge OPP say.

Nathan Fox was last seen at his place of work in Gravenhurst on Tuesday evening, police say, but when one of his family members arrived to pick him up after his shift on Edward Street, he wasn’t there.

Bracebridge officers say Fox is described as being 5′ 6″, 130 lbs, with short brown hair, a slim build, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes, OPP adds.

