Man arrested for impaired driving in Bracebridge: OPP

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after he was reportedly witnessed swerving and striking a curb in Bracebridge Saturday, OPP says.

The man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, being a novice driver with the presence of a drug and driving in contravention of conditions.

Officers responded to a call they received from a concerned driver who witnessed the alleged incident just after 6 p.m. and found the vehicle on Cedar Lane north of Taylor Road, OPP says, where the driver stopped the vehicle but forgot to put it in park.

According to police, while officers spoke to the man, the vehicle started to roll away but was stopped and parked safely.

The suspect will appear before Bracebridge’s Ontario Court of Justice on May 7, 2019.