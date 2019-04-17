Kevin Vickers unanimously acclaimed as next leader of New Brunswick Liberal Party

Former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, Kevin Vickers, has officially been acclaimed as the next leader of the New Brunswick Liberal Party.

The unanimous decision was made at a Board Of Directors meeting Tuesday night.

Vickers’ tenure begins on April 24.

Last week, René Ephestion — the only other candidate for the job — announced in a Facebook post that he was “no longer a candidate in the leadership for the New Brunswick Liberal party.”

The party says they have decided to forgo the leadership convention that was originally scheduled for June 22 in Saint John.

Instead, the city will host the party’s 2020 biennial convention next spring.

Vickers will “outline his vision for New Brunswick” at a press conference in Fredericton on April 24.

“I am incredibly humbled to become the next leader of the New Brunswick Liberal Party,” said Vickers in a news release.

“My life has been shaped by so many people that have helped to build this province. I’m thrilled to do my part in the months and years ahead to ensure that New Brunswick’s future is one that is filled with hope and opportunity.”

Vickers was hailed a hero for helping to end the 2014 Parliament Hill attack and was honoured with the Star of Courage and Order of New Brunswick.

He was named as Canadian ambassador to Ireland in 2015. Earlier this year, he retired from that post and later announced he was running for leadership of the New Brunswick Liberal Party.