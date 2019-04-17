By the numbers: Alberta election 2019

Alberta’s April 16 election saw a major shift in the province’s landscape with the United Conservative Party winning a majority government.

The UCP and NDP were the only parties to win seats on Tuesday night, with the Alberta Party’s two incumbents who sought re-election losing in their respective ridings and the Alberta Liberal Party losing their lone seat.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party wins majority government

While five ridings had yet to be declared by the Global News decision desk early Wednesday morning due to close races, we’ve used the unofficial results to highlight some of the most interesting numbers to come out of Alberta election 2019.

The number of incumbents who lost their seats:

20

The number of seats lost by the NDP:

28

The number of NDP cabinet ministers who lost their seats:

6

The number of NDP cabinet ministers who kept their seats:

11

READ MORE: UCP wins Alberta election – here’s a look at the promises made by Jason Kenney

WATCH BELOW: The number of female MLA-elects heading to the Alberta legislature declined by two following Tuesday’s election compared to the 2015 election.

The number of women elected:

26

The number of women elected in 2015:

28

READ MORE: Major upsets in the Alberta election

The largest margin of victory:

16,863 — The United Conservative Party’s Jason Nixon won by the largest number of votes in the riding of Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, capturing 81.7% of the vote.

The smallest margin of victory:

113 — The NDP’s Jonathon Carson leads by the smallest number of votes in the riding of Edmonton-West Henday. His win is not final until votes cast outside the riding are counted.

WATCH BELOW: After an election that saw two the NDP and UCP take all of Alberta’s ridings, Global News Chief Political Correspondent David Akin breaks down how the political landscape has changed.