Alberta UCP’s Nathan Neudorf wins Lethbridge-East

Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Nathan Neudorf has been declared the winner of Lethbridge-East.

Neudorf defeated the NDP incumbent Maria Fitzpatrick, receiving more than 6,400 votes as of 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, with 79 of 93 polls reporting.

The UCP candidate also beat out Devon Hargreaves of the Alberta Liberals, the Alberta Party’s Ally Taylor and John McCanna of the Alberta Independence Party.

This is Neudorf’s first election to public office.

He becomes just the second conservative candidate to win the riding since 1993.

— More to come…