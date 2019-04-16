View Full Results

April 16, 2019 11:34 pm
Updated: April 17, 2019 12:09 am

Alberta UCP’s Nathan Neudorf wins Lethbridge-East

By Digital Journalist  Global News

UCP candidate Nathan Neudorf watches Tuesday's election results with family, friends and supporters at his campaign office.

Matt Battochio/Global News
Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Nathan Neudorf has been declared the winner of Lethbridge-East.

Neudorf defeated the NDP incumbent Maria Fitzpatrick, receiving more than 6,400 votes as of 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, with 79 of 93 polls reporting.

READ MORE: Alberta election: Lethbridge-East results

The UCP candidate also beat out Devon Hargreaves of the Alberta Liberals, the Alberta Party’s Ally Taylor and John McCanna of the Alberta Independence Party.

This is Neudorf’s first election to public office.

He becomes just the second conservative candidate to win the riding since 1993.

— More to come… 

