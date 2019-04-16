Student vote results show Alberta students would elect UCP majority

More than 165,000 students across the province took part in a student vote during this election campaign and the results show the students would vote in a United Conservative Party majority.

When the student polls closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 1,229 schools had reported their results and 165,527 students took part. The UCP won a majority government with 49 seats, the NDP would take the place of opposition with 35 seats and the Alberta Party took three seats.

The Alberta Liberal Party won 5.3 per cent of the vote, but didn’t win a seat.

Both Kenney and Notley won their respective ridings. Mandel and Khan were defeated in theirs.

The student vote is run by CIVIX, a civic education charity that works to inform young citizens on voting.

“CIVIX would like to thank all participating educators, and their students, for their enthusiasm and dedication to this exercise,” president Taylor Gunn said Tuesday night.

This is the fourth provincial-level student vote done in Alberta. In 2015, 92,000 students from 800 schools participated.

