April 16, 2019 7:00 am
Updated: April 16, 2019 7:39 am

Who will be Alberta’s next premier? Voters head to the polls after divisive election campaign

By Online Supervisor  Global News

An advance polling station at Edmonton's City Centre Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
After a four-week Alberta election campaign that some described as the most divisive in recent memory, it will all come to a close Tuesday night.

It’s election day in Alberta and voters will finally find out who will lead the province for the next four years. Polls open at 9 a.m. MT and close at 8 p.m. MT. Results are expected to start trickling in shortly after the polls close.

Global News/Ipsos polling released Monday suggested the majority of Alberta’s support remains with the UCP. Support for the NDP has continued to grow through the campaign, but not enough to bridge the now 10-point gap between the official opposition, according to the poll.

If the advance polls were any indication, it should be an interesting night as a record-number of advance ballots were cast over five days last week.

In total, about 696,000 advance votes were cast across Alberta, 223,000 of which were cast by electors outside of their electoral divisions.

