RCMP, Winnipeg police looking for clues in unsolved 2007 murder

Manitoba RCMP are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding new information about a 12-year-old cold case.

Project Devote, the RCMP task force for missing and murdered exploited people, is looking for more details in the death of Crystal Shannon Saunders, who was killed 12 years ago this week in Winnipeg’s West End.

The body of Saunders, who was 24 at the time, was found near St. Ambroise, Man., 100 km northwest of the city.

“This week marks 12 years since Crystal was murdered,” said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

“Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Crystal the evening of her disappearance in Winnipeg, or recalls seeing something concerning or out of place near the community of St. Ambroise, to contact Project Devote.

Courchaine said area residents should be aware that RCMP and Winnipeg Police will be talking to locals throughout the week in hopes of digging up information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Project Devote at 1-888-673-3316 or Manitoba Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

If you live in the area of St. Ambroise, MB, please be aware that @wpgpolice & #rcmpmb investigators from Project Devote will be conducting enquiries throughout the week, hoping that someone from the community has critical information to help further the investigation. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 16, 2019

