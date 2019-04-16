Kitchener approves Duke St. location for supervised consumption site, will set up temporary site

Kitchener council chose to support the Region of Waterloo’s location for a supervised consumption treatment services site at 150 Duke St. W.

The region will now apply to the province for funding to set the site up. It will also need federal approval for an exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Council was also on board with the region’s recommendation to set up a temporary site while they await approval from the province.

The proposed site is budgeted to cost about $1.2 million, with $438,000 in capital costs and $802,000 in operating costs.

Two other sites (115 Water St. N. and 105 Victoria St. N.) were also under consideration to house the CTS site in downtown Kitchener.

Initially, the city appeared to be at loggerheads with the region over where the site was to be housed but on Sunday, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Ward 10 Councillor Sarah Marsh announced they would begrudgingly throw their support behind the Duke Street location.

“While we continue to have significant concerns with the Duke Street site, we know that a worse outcome than choosing this site, is ending up with no site at all,” they wrote.