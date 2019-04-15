Change of plans: Kitchener now expected to back region’s supervised consumption site on Duke St.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Ward 10 Councillor Sarah Marsh announced Sunday that they would now be supporting Waterloo Region’s plan to put a supervised consumption site at 150 Duke St. W.

There were three sites in Kitchener initially under consideration: 115 Water St. N., 150 Duke St. W., and 105 Victoria St. N.

Last week, regional council decided it would propose the site on Duke Street to the city, stating that it considered it to be the most viable option.

On Friday, Kitchener announced plans to hold a special council meeting at which Marsh was set to introduce a motion which was to propose that the site instead be located on Victoria Street North.

Vrbanovic and Marsh released a statement on social media Sunday announcing their change of heart.

“While we continue to have significant concerns with the Duke Street site, we know that a worse outcome than choosing this site, is ending up with no site at all,” they wrote.

Marsh says she will now introduce a motion on Monday expressing support for the Duke Street site.

The statement still expresses concerns for the region’s proposed location.

“The Region has stated that it will work with local municipalities to mitigate the impacts of these sites,” it read. “We will look to the Region to make good on this promise and commit considerable resources and attention to this work given the challenges that we anticipate will result from the selection of Duke St W as a consumption and treatment services site.”